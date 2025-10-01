Left Menu

VIBGYOR Group of Schools Honored as Iconic Indian Brand of 2025

VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a leading network in India, has been recognized as one of the Iconic Brands of India 2025 for its significant contributions to education. The network emphasizes holistic development, innovative pedagogy, and sustainability, preparing over 55,000 students across 40 campuses to become future-ready leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:07 IST
The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a premier K-12 education network in India, has been recognized as an Iconic Brand of India 2025, showcased at the ET NOW event at Sahara Star, Mumbai. This honor acknowledges VIBGYOR's dedication to providing exceptional education and influencing India's educational landscape.

Founded by Rustom Kerawalla, VIBGYOR has expanded to 40 campuses across 15 cities, offering globally aligned curricula that cultivate creativity and leadership. The institution integrates technology and sustainability into its educational approach, equipping students for rapid global changes.

The group's initiatives like digital classrooms, STEM labs, and the Climate Academy have underscored its innovative stance. With over 55,000 students nationwide, VIBGYOR continues to set educational benchmarks and foster future-ready leaders, solidifying its position as a leader in holistic education.

