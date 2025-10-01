VIBGYOR Group of Schools Honored as Iconic Indian Brand of 2025

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a premier K-12 education network in India, has been recognized as an Iconic Brand of India 2025, showcased at the ET NOW event at Sahara Star, Mumbai. This honor acknowledges VIBGYOR's dedication to providing exceptional education and influencing India's educational landscape.

Founded by Rustom Kerawalla, VIBGYOR has expanded to 40 campuses across 15 cities, offering globally aligned curricula that cultivate creativity and leadership. The institution integrates technology and sustainability into its educational approach, equipping students for rapid global changes.

The group's initiatives like digital classrooms, STEM labs, and the Climate Academy have underscored its innovative stance. With over 55,000 students nationwide, VIBGYOR continues to set educational benchmarks and foster future-ready leaders, solidifying its position as a leader in holistic education.

(With inputs from agencies.)