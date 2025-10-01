Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: New Kendriya Vidyalayas Boost Education Infrastructure

The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, benefiting over 86,000 students and providing significant employment opportunities. These include 20 schools in districts lacking KVs and 14 in aspirational areas. The project entails a budget of Rs 5862.55 crore across nine years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:15 IST
Expanding Horizons: New Kendriya Vidyalayas Boost Education Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a significant step to enhance educational access across the nation by approving 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this development, highlighting that the initiative will benefit over 86,000 students nationwide, catering primarily to the children of Central Government employees.

Of the new KVs, 20 are set to be established in districts that currently do not have these schools, despite having high numbers of government staff. These new educational institutions include Balvatikas, marking them as exemplary under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The investment for this educational expansion stands at Rs 5862.55 crore over nine years.

These 57 KVs, along with the previously sanctioned 85, are part of a broader strategy to ensure educational uniformity across India's diverse regions, including aspirational and underserved districts. This initiative will not only create educational infrastructure but also generate thousands of employment opportunities, showcasing a dual focus on education and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IPO Wave: Indian Companies Set to Launch Major Public Offerings

IPO Wave: Indian Companies Set to Launch Major Public Offerings

 India
2
Elevating Strategic Ties: Putin's Upcoming Visit to India

Elevating Strategic Ties: Putin's Upcoming Visit to India

 India
3
Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

 India
4
Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025