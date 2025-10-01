Expanding Horizons: New Kendriya Vidyalayas Boost Education Infrastructure

The Indian government has taken a significant step to enhance educational access across the nation by approving 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this development, highlighting that the initiative will benefit over 86,000 students nationwide, catering primarily to the children of Central Government employees.

Of the new KVs, 20 are set to be established in districts that currently do not have these schools, despite having high numbers of government staff. These new educational institutions include Balvatikas, marking them as exemplary under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The investment for this educational expansion stands at Rs 5862.55 crore over nine years.

These 57 KVs, along with the previously sanctioned 85, are part of a broader strategy to ensure educational uniformity across India's diverse regions, including aspirational and underserved districts. This initiative will not only create educational infrastructure but also generate thousands of employment opportunities, showcasing a dual focus on education and economic development.

