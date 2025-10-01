Pioneering Peer Learning: Pune's Zilla Parishad School Wins Global Community Choice Award

In a remarkable achievement, a Zilla Parishad school in Pune district, India, has clinched the Community Choice Award at the 2025 edition of the prestigious World's Best School Prizes. This accolade highlights the institution's unique peer learning system, where students actively learn from one another.

Jalindarnagar Zilla Parishad School in Khed tehsil emerged victorious among 50 shortlisted schools globally, as announced during a virtual ceremony. The school's transformation journey is noteworthy, having been on the brink of closure in 2022 with merely five students enrolled.

Thanks to the efforts of Dattatray Ware, an award-winning teacher, the school saw its fortunes reversed. Ware, fondly known as Guruji, spearheaded initiatives that involved the local community in rebuilding the school's infrastructure and introduced innovative learning techniques. This has led to a rise in enrollment, currently standing at 120 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)