Pioneering Peer Learning: Pune's Zilla Parishad School Wins Global Community Choice Award

A Zilla Parishad school in Pune district has won the Community Choice Award at the 2025 World's Best School Prizes for its peer learning system. Initially facing closure, innovative teaching practices by Dattatray Ware revitalized the school, increasing enrollment and gaining international recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:56 IST
In a remarkable achievement, a Zilla Parishad school in Pune district, India, has clinched the Community Choice Award at the 2025 edition of the prestigious World's Best School Prizes. This accolade highlights the institution's unique peer learning system, where students actively learn from one another.

Jalindarnagar Zilla Parishad School in Khed tehsil emerged victorious among 50 shortlisted schools globally, as announced during a virtual ceremony. The school's transformation journey is noteworthy, having been on the brink of closure in 2022 with merely five students enrolled.

Thanks to the efforts of Dattatray Ware, an award-winning teacher, the school saw its fortunes reversed. Ware, fondly known as Guruji, spearheaded initiatives that involved the local community in rebuilding the school's infrastructure and introduced innovative learning techniques. This has led to a rise in enrollment, currently standing at 120 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

