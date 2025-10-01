Expanding Horizons: Government Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas

The Indian government has announced plans to establish 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) nationwide, a move expected to provide educational access to over 86,000 students. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the decision, highlighting that the initiative aims to meet the needs of Central Government employees' children in underserved areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of this endeavor, marking it as a step towards inclusive growth and quality education. The project demands a financial commitment of Rs 5862.55 crore over nine years, including capital and operational expenses, ultimately generating 4,617 permanent job opportunities.

This expansion aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and the long-standing goal of offering educational facilities of uniform standard. With 20 KVs slated for areas devoid of such institutions and a focus on aspirational and remote regions, the endeavor underscores India's commitment to educational inclusivity.