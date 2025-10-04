Left Menu

Catholic Congress slams Kerala Edu Minister over differently-abled appointments in aided schools

The Catholic Congress on Saturday criticised Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty over his handling of appointments for differently-abled candidates to teaching and non-teaching posts in aided schools across Kerala.Earlier, the Changanassery and Kothamangalam dioceses and the CSI Church had also objected to the Ministers statement in the Assembly that a recent Supreme Court verdict on appointments in Nair Service Society NSS schools did not apply to Christian-aided institutions.In a statement, the Catholic Congress said Sivankuttys remarks were provocative and condemnable, calling them an insult to the minority community.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:36 IST
Catholic Congress slams Kerala Edu Minister over differently-abled appointments in aided schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Congress on Saturday criticised Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty over his handling of appointments for differently-abled candidates to teaching and non-teaching posts in aided schools across Kerala.

Earlier, the Changanassery and Kothamangalam dioceses and the CSI Church had also objected to the Minister's statement in the Assembly that a recent Supreme Court verdict on appointments in Nair Service Society (NSS) schools did not apply to Christian-aided institutions.

In a statement, the Catholic Congress said Sivankutty's remarks were "provocative and condemnable," calling them an ''insult'' to the minority community. It is alleged that the government, which came to power with the support of ordinary people, is now taking steps that infringe on the rights of a section of teachers.

The organisation said that the Minister evading livelihood issues of voiceless citizens in the name of religion and caste is a challenge to minority and neglected groups. The statement said that when minority school managements came forward to provide jobs to differently-abled persons, citing legal complexities, the government stopped other appointments. This is highly condemnable, it said.

The organisation accused the government of ''playing divisive politics'' for ''political gains'', instead of considering the concerns of Christian minorities. "A responsible government is expected to act with fairness and sensitivity," it added, demanding action to prevent the issue from escalating.

Meanwhile, Sivankutty said the government was implementing differently-abled reservation strictly in line with court orders. "The state government is bound to follow the Supreme Court and High Court rulings on this matter," he said, stressing that the government worked in the interest of all communities, not any single group.

The Minister said school managements must also fulfil their responsibilities and pointed out that critics should examine whether managements had acted responsibly in legal disputes over the past four years. He said the Chief Minister had already intervened and forwarded complaints to the relevant authorities.

"The government is open to reviewing complaints, seeking fresh legal advice from the Advocate General if required, and holding discussions with stakeholders," Sivankutty added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
2
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
4
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025