Teachers as Torchbearers: Punjab's Educational Revolution

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urges teachers to play a pivotal role in educating the youth about the state's rich cultural heritage. Addressing educators on World Teacher's Day, Mann praised their efforts, especially during recent floods, and highlighted educational advancements and training programs initiated by the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anandpursahib | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:54 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on teachers to play a key role in preserving the state's cultural heritage by educating the younger generations. Speaking at a World Teacher's Day event, Mann labeled teachers as nation builders and emphasized their mission to enrich student knowledge.

Mann outlined the challenges faced due to recent floods, which devastated government infrastructure and agricultural land. Despite such setbacks, he commended the valor displayed by Punjabis and highlighted the crucial role teachers played during this crisis, which he noted as exceptional in global history.

The Chief Minister also celebrated the advancements in education under his administration, noting trainings for educators both domestically and internationally. He announced that the state honors 71 educators for their outstanding contributions. The establishment of 'Schools of Eminence' signifies a commitment towards a brighter future for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

