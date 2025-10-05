New Space Science and Innovation Lab Unveiled at Raj Bhavan School

A groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Raj Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday under the stewardship of Governor Anandiben Patel to launch a 'Space Science and Innovation Lab' within the Raj Bhavan campus school.

Funded by HDFC Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program with an investment of approximately Rs 12.5 lakh, this initiative is being executed by the Vyomika Foundation in partnership with ISRO's Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad. The lab is designed to ignite scientific curiosity and innovative thinking through hands-on projects in robotics, drone technology, and satellite technology, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

In her announcement, Governor Patel emphasized the importance of instilling a research mindset and innovation among young students, noting that such initiatives can significantly enhance educational quality and opportunities, especially for underprivileged children. The lab, along with a newly constructed Adarsh Vidyalaya, is scheduled for inauguration on January 26 next year, marking a significant leap in educational endeavors at Raj Bhavan.

