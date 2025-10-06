Fortress Synagogues: The Cost of Safety Amid Rising Antisemitism

With the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on the horizon, Rabbi Ben Kurzer expressed dismay over the increased security measures necessary for worshippers' safety following a deadly attack outside a Manchester synagogue.

The attack on Yom Kippur, involving a British-Syrian assailant, has heightened fears among the Jewish community, who feel unjustly targeted due to their perceived support of Israel. Synagogues in the UK now face greater reliance on private security and volunteer networks.

As antisemitic incidents rise, Jewish leaders like Jonathan Roodyn and Richard Verber demand government action. While UK authorities pledge enhanced protection, skepticism remains within a community that feels besieged by threats and mistrustful of official assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)