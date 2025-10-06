Left Menu

Fortress Synagogues: The Cost of Safety Amid Rising Antisemitism

The rising antisemitism in the UK, especially following attacks linked to the conflict in Gaza, has forced Jewish communities to invest heavily in security for synagogues and schools. Despite government support, Jewish leaders express mistrust over the safety of their congregants, highlighting a need for societal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:32 IST
Fortress Synagogues: The Cost of Safety Amid Rising Antisemitism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on the horizon, Rabbi Ben Kurzer expressed dismay over the increased security measures necessary for worshippers' safety following a deadly attack outside a Manchester synagogue.

The attack on Yom Kippur, involving a British-Syrian assailant, has heightened fears among the Jewish community, who feel unjustly targeted due to their perceived support of Israel. Synagogues in the UK now face greater reliance on private security and volunteer networks.

As antisemitic incidents rise, Jewish leaders like Jonathan Roodyn and Richard Verber demand government action. While UK authorities pledge enhanced protection, skepticism remains within a community that feels besieged by threats and mistrustful of official assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025