Teachers Unite: MSSASA Challenges Supreme Court's TET Mandate
The Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Association is set to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision mandating in-service teachers to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The judgment affects many long-serving teachers, potentially impacting 10,000 to 15,000 educators in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Association (MSSASA) will challenge a Supreme Court ruling requiring in-service teachers to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to retain their positions.
During a general meeting, MSSASA President Aristotle Rymbai announced plans to file a review petition, citing legal advice against the ruling's retrospective application.
The ruling could affect 10,000 to 15,000 teachers in Meghalaya, prompting collective action by MSSASA to protect the interests of long-serving educators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Denies Halkbank's Immunity Plea in Sanctions Case
High Drama at Supreme Court: Lawyer Hurls Shoe at Chief Justice
Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Mandatory Video Recording Access
Assam Cabinet Boosts Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Education with Bold Initiatives
Shoe-Throwing Incident at Supreme Court Sparks National Outrage