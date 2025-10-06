Left Menu

Teachers Unite: MSSASA Challenges Supreme Court's TET Mandate

The Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Association is set to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision mandating in-service teachers to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The judgment affects many long-serving teachers, potentially impacting 10,000 to 15,000 educators in the state.

The Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Association (MSSASA) will challenge a Supreme Court ruling requiring in-service teachers to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to retain their positions.

During a general meeting, MSSASA President Aristotle Rymbai announced plans to file a review petition, citing legal advice against the ruling's retrospective application.

The ruling could affect 10,000 to 15,000 teachers in Meghalaya, prompting collective action by MSSASA to protect the interests of long-serving educators.

