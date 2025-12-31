Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Businessman's Illegal Arrest Plea to High Court

The Supreme Court refused to hear a habeas corpus plea regarding a businessman's arrest by Uttar Pradesh Police, advising the petitioner to seek relief from the Allahabad High Court. The vacation bench noted a similar plea concerning his father's arrest was pending in the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:26 IST
The Supreme Court declined to hear a habeas corpus plea alleging the illegal arrest of a businessman from Haldwani by Uttar Pradesh Police. The court instead advised the petitioner to seek appropriate relief from the Allahabad High Court.

The matter was presented before a vacation bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Prashant Kumar Mishra. Advocates Anand Kumar and Aditya Giri, representing Umang Rastogi, were directed to approach the Allahabad High Court after noting a related plea concerning Rastogi's father's arrest pending before the Delhi High Court.

Advocates argued that Rastogi was unlawfully detained without any arrest grounds being provided, violating fundamental rights. The plea indicated a pattern of illegal detention by Uttar Pradesh Police. The Supreme Court dismissed the plea but granted Rastogi the liberty to approach the high court, emphasizing the appropriateness of local judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

