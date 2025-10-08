University Scandal: Professor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment

A professor from a private university was arrested following allegations of sexual harassment of a 19-year-old student, police revealed on Wednesday.

In her complaint, the student recounted how the 45-year-old educator coaxed her into visiting his residence, assuring the presence of his family and offering academic assistance.

The complained described inappropriate behavior, which prompted the student to seek help from authorities, leading to an arrest under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

