University Scandal: Professor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment
A 45-year-old university professor was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old student. The professor reportedly used manipulative tactics to gain the student's trust and invited her to his home under false pretenses. The case was registered, and the professor was released on bail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A professor from a private university was arrested following allegations of sexual harassment of a 19-year-old student, police revealed on Wednesday.
In her complaint, the student recounted how the 45-year-old educator coaxed her into visiting his residence, assuring the presence of his family and offering academic assistance.
The complained described inappropriate behavior, which prompted the student to seek help from authorities, leading to an arrest under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement