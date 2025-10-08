Left Menu

Delhi's School Infrastructure Overhaul: Government Steps In

The Delhi government has initiated an audit to identify schools with deteriorating infrastructure. The audit, which began with a school in Narela, aims to address issues like broken ceilings and poor sanitation. An action report is expected, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure improvements in schools across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government has embarked on an audit to identify schools in poor condition, aiming to address serious infrastructure issues. A school in Narela was the first to be audited, revealing problems like broken ceilings, water seepage, and unsanitary washrooms, according to a source within the Education Department.

Officials have been directed to collect district-wide data on deteriorating schools, said the source. During the Assembly session, Education Minister Ashish Sood promised an action report on these conditions, underscoring the government's commitment to improving school facilities.

Concerns were also raised by MLAs Arvinder Singh Lovely and Kulwant Rana, who pointed out schools in dire need of repair in Brahmapuri and Saheb Haderi. A recent PIL in Delhi High Court revealed classes being held under tin sheds, prompting the court to demand modern infrastructures. A Directorate of Education survey further highlighted issues like water shortages and erratic power supply in several schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

