Bridging the Finance Education Gap: Imarticus Launches ISFB

In a significant move to enhance finance education in India, Imarticus Learning has unveiled the Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB). The school aims to rectify the existing quality gap in the sector.

With projections indicating a need for 16 million finance professionals by 2030 in sectors like banking, investment, and fintech, India currently lags behind global education standards. The ISFB intends to bridge this gap by offering courses that are not just theoretical but are also practical and aligned with international benchmarks.

Located in Mumbai, the school offers a three-year Bachelor's program in Finance & Business and plans to introduce an 11-month PG in Global Finance & AI. According to Nikhil Barshikar, the founder of Imarticus Learning, India's challenge is not the lack of graduates, but the shortage of industry-ready professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)