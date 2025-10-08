Bridging the Gap: Imarticus Launches Innovative School for Future Finance Leaders
Imarticus Learning has launched the Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB) in Mumbai to address India's quality gap in finance education. With demand for finance talent set to increase, ISFB aims to provide practical, globally benchmarked education. The institution also supports student startups with a venture fund.
- Country:
- India
Imarticus Learning announced the inauguration of the Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB) on Wednesday, with an aim to improve the quality of finance education in India.
The institution comes in response to an expected surge in demand for finance professionals, projected to reach 16 million new jobs by 2030 across sectors like banking, investment, and fintech. Unlike its global counterparts, India has been slower to incorporate AI, fintech, and ESG into its finance education curriculum.
Located at Hiranandani Knowledge Park in Mumbai, ISFB offers a practical and applied learning model, launching with a three-year Bachelor's and an upcoming 11-month PG in Global Finance & AI. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, emphasized the importance of preparing graduates for the future. The ISFB includes structured internships and a ₹25 crore venture fund in partnership with BLinC Invest to foster student entrepreneurship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imarticus Learning
- finance education
- India
- ISFB
- Mumbai
- AI
- fintech
- ESG
- venture fund
- internships
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Counteroffensive Challenges Kremlin's Narrative
Daniel Craig Returns as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man'
Global Markets Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty and Political Shifts
Judge Orders Release of Detainees in Presidential Convoy Incident
Air Traffic Turmoil: FAA Staff Shortages Cause Aviation Chaos Amid Government Shutdown