Bridging the Gap: Imarticus Launches Innovative School for Future Finance Leaders

Imarticus Learning announced the inauguration of the Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB) on Wednesday, with an aim to improve the quality of finance education in India.

The institution comes in response to an expected surge in demand for finance professionals, projected to reach 16 million new jobs by 2030 across sectors like banking, investment, and fintech. Unlike its global counterparts, India has been slower to incorporate AI, fintech, and ESG into its finance education curriculum.

Located at Hiranandani Knowledge Park in Mumbai, ISFB offers a practical and applied learning model, launching with a three-year Bachelor's and an upcoming 11-month PG in Global Finance & AI. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, emphasized the importance of preparing graduates for the future. The ISFB includes structured internships and a ₹25 crore venture fund in partnership with BLinC Invest to foster student entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)