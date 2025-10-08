IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

Recent signals of a cooling U.S. economy have been noted, according to Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, during a Wednesday event.

Georgieva stressed the urgent need for the U.S. to tackle its substantial federal deficit to maintain economic stability.

Amid escalating economic unpredictability, Georgieva advocated for a robust partnership between agile private sectors and solid institutional frameworks globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)