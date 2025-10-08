Left Menu

IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director, emphasized the importance of the U.S. addressing its federal deficit amid softening economic indicators. Speaking at the Milken Institute, she highlighted the necessity for strong institutions and effective private-public collaboration during times of economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:28 IST
Recent signals of a cooling U.S. economy have been noted, according to Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, during a Wednesday event.

Georgieva stressed the urgent need for the U.S. to tackle its substantial federal deficit to maintain economic stability.

Amid escalating economic unpredictability, Georgieva advocated for a robust partnership between agile private sectors and solid institutional frameworks globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

