Crisis Unveiled: The Shifting Sands of JNU Governance

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association's report 'JNU: The State of the University' highlights governance crisis and concerns about falling SC and ST representation, irregular faculty appointments, and a declining academic ethos. The university has exhibited a shift towards a vice chancellor-centric model, impacting its operations and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:19 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) unveiled a critical report on Wednesday, spotlighting a looming governance crisis within the institution. The document, aptly titled 'JNU: The State of the University,' sheds light on the deteriorating representation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students and questions the integrity of faculty appointments.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the university has yet to issue a response. The report paints a picture of a university that, over the past decade, has departed from its academic roots in favor of a 'vice chancellor-centric' system. This shift, as described in the report, has subverted traditional notions of leadership and governance within the esteemed institution.

Among the report's key findings is the abandonment of the seniority rotation system for appointing chairpersons and deans, favoring discretionary appointments. Furthermore, startling statistics reveal a significant drop in both SC and ST student numbers and research enrollments, alongside a dramatic reduction in academic spending.

