UK's Higher Education Expansion: New British University Campuses in India

The United Kingdom is poised to increase its higher education influence in India with the establishment of nine new British university campuses, a move confirmed during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai.

Following the recent inauguration of the University of Southampton's campus in Gurugram, the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey have received approvals to open their campuses, with others like the University of York and University of Aberdeen set to follow.

The UK government expects this expansion to significantly benefit the British economy, estimating a 50 million pounds boost. UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson emphasized the strengthened UK-India ties and economic support this venture will provide.