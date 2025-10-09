Left Menu

UK's Higher Education Expansion: New British University Campuses in India

The UK strengthens its higher education presence in India with nine new British university campuses. This expansion, announced during PM Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai, aims to foster educational ties and boost the UK economy by 50 million pounds. New collaborations and partnerships are set to enhance UK-India academic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United Kingdom is poised to increase its higher education influence in India with the establishment of nine new British university campuses, a move confirmed during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai.

Following the recent inauguration of the University of Southampton's campus in Gurugram, the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey have received approvals to open their campuses, with others like the University of York and University of Aberdeen set to follow.

The UK government expects this expansion to significantly benefit the British economy, estimating a 50 million pounds boost. UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson emphasized the strengthened UK-India ties and economic support this venture will provide.

