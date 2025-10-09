State to Upgrade Education System with New CBSE Curriculum

In a significant educational reform, the state's plan will integrate the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in about 100 schools starting from the next academic session, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

During a review meeting, Sukhu instructed education department officers to ensure timely preparation for this transition. The CBSE-pattern schools will feature unique color schemes for uniforms and will be equipped with smart classrooms, aiming to enhance educational standards statewide. Nutritious meals will also be prioritized for students.

Currently, 86 schools meet the CBSE standards, with efforts ongoing to align the remaining schools. Further, the development of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and plans for state-of-the-art colleges in each district are in progress, underscoring the government's commitment to providing quality education and holistic student development.

