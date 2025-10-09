Left Menu

State to Upgrade Education System with New CBSE Curriculum

The state plans to introduce the CBSE curriculum in approximately 100 schools from the next academic session to elevate education standards. The initiative includes distinct uniforms, smart classrooms, and nutritious meals, with efforts underway for establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and modern colleges in every district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:38 IST
State to Upgrade Education System with New CBSE Curriculum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant educational reform, the state's plan will integrate the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in about 100 schools starting from the next academic session, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

During a review meeting, Sukhu instructed education department officers to ensure timely preparation for this transition. The CBSE-pattern schools will feature unique color schemes for uniforms and will be equipped with smart classrooms, aiming to enhance educational standards statewide. Nutritious meals will also be prioritized for students.

Currently, 86 schools meet the CBSE standards, with efforts ongoing to align the remaining schools. Further, the development of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and plans for state-of-the-art colleges in each district are in progress, underscoring the government's commitment to providing quality education and holistic student development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
2
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
3
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland
4
Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025