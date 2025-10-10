Left Menu

AI Revolution in Education: CBSE's Ambitious Curriculum Overhaul

The Ministry of Education plans to integrate AI into the curriculum starting from Class 3 by 2026-27. A framework for AI education and teacher orientation is in development, aiming to equip students and educators for a digital economy. A NITI Aayog report highlights potential employment shifts due to AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ministry of Education is gearing up to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the school curriculum for all students from Class 3 onwards, starting from the academic year 2026-27. A framework is being crafted to incorporate AI education across various grades, as confirmed by officials.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar emphasized the urgency of aligning students and teachers with AI technology over the next few years. He acknowledged the significant challenge of orienting over one crore teachers nationwide in AI-related education. Efforts by the CBSE to develop an AI integration framework are underway.

Kumar's remarks coincided with the launch of a NITI Aayog report on AI's impact on jobs. The report projects the displacement of around two million traditional jobs, counterbalanced by the creation of eight million new roles, contingent on forming the right ecosystem. The document also discusses potential collaborations between the India AI Talent Mission, academia, government, and industry to foster innovation.

