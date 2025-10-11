MIT Defies White House Directive on University Funding

In a bold stance against federal intervention, MIT President Sally Kornbluth has denounced a memo from the White House outlining controversial policies for elite universities seeking federal funding benefits. Kornbluth's open letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon marked MIT as the first university to publicly refuse the memo's conditions.

The White House memo included contentious policies such as capping international student enrollment, banning race and gender in admissions, and suggesting guidelines for defining gender. Institutions complying with these stipulations could gain federal advantages, while those opposing could face consequences.

Other universities, such as Brown and the University of Virginia, are currently crafting their responses. The memo represents a continuation of President Trump's efforts to shape higher education governance, focusing on promoting what he perceives as conservative-friendly policies.