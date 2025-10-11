Left Menu

MIT Defies White House Directive on University Funding

MIT President Sally Kornbluth criticized the White House memo urging U.S. universities to follow specific policies for federal funding. The memo suggested limiting international enrollment and eliminating race and gender considerations in hiring and admissions. MIT was the first to reject the memo, while other universities are still evaluating it.

In a bold stance against federal intervention, MIT President Sally Kornbluth has denounced a memo from the White House outlining controversial policies for elite universities seeking federal funding benefits. Kornbluth's open letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon marked MIT as the first university to publicly refuse the memo's conditions.

The White House memo included contentious policies such as capping international student enrollment, banning race and gender in admissions, and suggesting guidelines for defining gender. Institutions complying with these stipulations could gain federal advantages, while those opposing could face consequences.

Other universities, such as Brown and the University of Virginia, are currently crafting their responses. The memo represents a continuation of President Trump's efforts to shape higher education governance, focusing on promoting what he perceives as conservative-friendly policies.

