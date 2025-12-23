Left Menu

Congress Launches 'Aravalli Bachao' Agitation Against BJP's Mining Policies

The Congress party in Rajasthan has initiated a mass protest against the BJP-led government's decision to allow extensive mining in the Aravalli mountain range, arguing that the new criteria for defining protected areas threaten the ecological balance. The BJP dismisses these claims as misinformation.

Updated: 23-12-2025 21:11 IST
The Rajasthan unit of the Congress party has intensified its protest against the BJP-led government over the proposed extensive mining in the Aravalli mountain range. Allegations flew at a joint conference held by State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, accusing the BJP of conspiring to devastate the region.

They argued that the new definition set by the government, which only protects hills over 100 meters in elevation, opens the door to large-scale mining, neglecting vital ecological areas. The Congress leaders announced their 'Aravalli Bachao' agitation, which would span 19 districts, demanding the reversal of what they claim is an exploitative policy.

Meanwhile, the BJP rejected these allegations, branding them as attempts to mislead the public. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav contested Congress's claims, emphasizing that legal mining is limited and arguing that the new rules do not relax environmental safeguards. The debate over the Aravallis thus underscores a broader conflict over India's natural resource management policies.

