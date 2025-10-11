Tejashwi Yadav Promises Swift Action on Teacher Recruitment

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced that the teachers' recruitment exam (TRE-4) process will commence promptly if the Mahagathbandhan wins the upcoming state elections. This declaration came amid criticisms directed at the current administration's decision to cut down the number of available teaching positions.

Yadav highlighted that during the RJD's previous stint in the Nitish Kumar government, over 2 lakh teachers were appointed through TRE-1 and TRE-2, without any incidents of paper leaks. He accused the current government of flip-flopping on promises as they had initially proposed 1.27 lakh recruitment positions in TRE-4, only to reduce them by 1 lakh later.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is responsible for administering the recruitment of school teachers. Yadav also reiterated his commitment to providing one government job per household if the Mahagathbandhan succeeds in the assembly elections next month.