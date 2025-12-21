Nitish Kumar's Strategic Delhi Visit: Cabinet Expansion and Political Debut Speculations
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has embarked on a two-day visit to Delhi, where he will meet with top NDA leaders, including PM Narendra Modi. Key topics include state cabinet expansion and Nishant's potential political entry. The Rajya Sabha and Bihar Legislative Council elections are also on the agenda.
Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, commenced a two-day strategic visit to the nation's capital on Sunday. His meetings include interactions with prominent NDA figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This marks Kumar's first visit to Delhi after assuming office for a record fifth term last month. The talks are expected to focus heavily on state cabinet expansion following Makar Sankranti, especially with the vacancy left by Nitin Nabin's resignation.
Political circles are abuzz with speculation regarding the political debut of Nishant, Kumar's son. JD(U) president Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed optimism about Nishant's future involvement in public life. Upcoming elections for Rajya Sabha and Bihar Legislative Council seats will also be a key focus.
