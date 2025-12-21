Nitish Kumar's Strategic Delhi Visit: Cabinet Expansion and Political Debut Speculations

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, commenced a two-day strategic visit to the nation's capital on Sunday. His meetings include interactions with prominent NDA figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks Kumar's first visit to Delhi after assuming office for a record fifth term last month. The talks are expected to focus heavily on state cabinet expansion following Makar Sankranti, especially with the vacancy left by Nitin Nabin's resignation.

Political circles are abuzz with speculation regarding the political debut of Nishant, Kumar's son. JD(U) president Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed optimism about Nishant's future involvement in public life. Upcoming elections for Rajya Sabha and Bihar Legislative Council seats will also be a key focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)