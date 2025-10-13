Left Menu

Innovators Celebrate Nobel Economics Win for Transformative Growth Theories

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt received the 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for their influential research on innovation's role in fostering economic growth. Their work sheds light on how new technologies replace outdated ones, boosting living standards and highlighting that growth isn't guaranteed without proactive measures to sustain it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:20 IST
Innovators Celebrate Nobel Economics Win for Transformative Growth Theories

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt have been honored with the Nobel Economics Prize for 2025. Their groundbreaking work on innovation and "creative destruction" as catalysts for economic growth has been recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. The trio's research demonstrates that technology's role in spawning new products and methods is essential for advancing living standards globally.

The award, which is formally referred to as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, concludes this year's series of Nobel recognitions with an 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) prize. The Academy emphasizes that while the past two centuries have witnessed unprecedented economic progress, such growth is not guaranteed. The laureates' work calls attention to the importance of innovation and highlights potential threats to continued growth.

In accepting their accolades, the laureates echo the sentiment that economic stagnation has historically been more common than growth. Aghion, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the need for Europe to learn from the U.S. and China in balancing competition and industrial policy. This year's prize follows a tradition of recognizing outstanding contributions to economics, with past winners including notable figures like Paul Krugman and Milton Friedman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

 Ukraine
2
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Integration

PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Int...

 India
3
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
4
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025