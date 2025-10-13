Left Menu

Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025

The Department of Consumer Affairs and Ministry of Education are collaborating in the Smart India Hackathon 2025, encouraging students to develop solutions for consumer protection issues including onion storage and compliance on e-commerce platforms. The effort also involves the All India Council for Technical Education.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, is calling on students to tackle six consumer protection challenges in the Smart India Hackathon 2025. This initiative seeks to address real-world problems affecting millions, with a focus on innovation and practical solutions.

Among the highlighted issues is the urgent need for better onion storage solutions to curb the 30-50 percent losses from rot and sprouting, as well as non-destructive testing techniques for gold jewellery hallmarking. These high-impact challenges are drawing attention as submissions continue until mid-October.

Students will work alongside industry veterans and government bodies, leveraging their technical skills to create AI-driven compliance systems for e-commerce and automated testing for electrical safety. The hackathon not only aims to solve pressing consumer issues but also offers a prestigious platform for young innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

