Hijab Row Escalates: School Declares Holiday Amidst Tensions

A private school in Palluruthy declared a two-day holiday due to tension over a student's choice to wear a hijab, defying the school's dress code. The situation intensified with alleged interference by the Social Democratic Party of India, prompting school authorities to seek police protection.

Hijab Row Escalates: School Declares Holiday Amidst Tensions
Tensions rose at a Christian-run school in Palluruthy as a dispute over a student's hijab escalated, resulting in a two-day holiday. The controversy ignited after the student wore a head covering, contrary to the school's 30-year-old dress code tradition. The incident brought to light alleged pressure from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a pro-Islamist group.

Reports indicate that the SDPI allegedly misbehaved with school officials, prompting the management to seek police protection. The administration emphasized that students from various communities have historically adhered to the uniform policy, but this recent incident disrupted regular operations and caused panic among pupils.

Addressing the media, school officials affirmed their dedication to maintaining quality education and equality. Meanwhile, concerns about exacerbating communal tensions were raised, as political entities engaged with the unfolding drama. The school is set to reopen following the holidays, as educational authorities continue to investigate the matter.

