Late-Night Party Leads to Expulsion at Doon Medical College

A Government Doon Medical College student was expelled from the hostel for organizing a late-night party. The administration took action after a video surfaced online, prompting an inquiry. The student was fined and issued a warning, while an FIR was filed against an outsider involved in misbehavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Government Doon Medical College student faces expulsion and fines after hosting a late-night party that violated hostel rules. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of October 11, gained attention when footage surfaced on social media, prompting the college to investigate.

Police were called to the scene after complaints about loud music. Upon arrival, they were guided by security to the party room where tensions soon escalated. Additional officers were dispatched as students engaged in an altercation with police, leading to an attempt to detain them.

An outsider allegedly misbehaved with neurosurgeon Dr Amit during the incident, sparking further action from the administration. As a consequence, the party host received expulsion and fines, while other students involved were fined. The college has also instructed the warden to file an FIR against the disruptive outsider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

