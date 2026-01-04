Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh BJP Calls for High-Level Inquiry in Student Death

Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal has demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of a college student in Dharamshala. Concerns arise over the alleged involvement of staff and incidents of ragging. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu promised strict action and has suspended an implicated professor.

Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh BJP President, Rajeev Bindal, has voiced serious concerns over the tragic death of a college student in Dharamshala, urging a high-level inquiry into the incident. Bindal highlighted the alleged involvement of a teacher and incidents of ragging as areas needing urgent investigation, calling the situation 'serious' and demanding an 'impartial' and 'independent' probe.

The 19-year-old Dalit student died on December 26 following severe harassment and ragging allegations. In response to the outcry, the government suspended an assistant professor and established a committee to investigate. Bindal has called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to prioritize this inquiry, stressing the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu assured the public of 'strict action' against those implicated. Immediate suspension orders for the professor involved were issued based on the victim's statement. Additionally, the National Commission for Women has condemned the events and taken suo motu cognizance of them, highlighting the need for improved security in educational institutions.

