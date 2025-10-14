Principal Faces Charges in Alleged Child Abuse Case

A principal in Dewas district has come under fire after being accused of beating a six-year-old student with a plastic pipe. The student, enrolled in Class 1, allegedly failed to recite the multiplication table of 2. The incident reportedly took place on October 11.

According to officials, the case against principal Shashikala Thakur was registered on Monday. Hitesh Patil, in charge of the Civil Lines police station, stated that charges were filed based on a complaint from the boy's family.

After noticing injuries on the child's body upon his return from school, the family sought medical attention for him. The principal now faces prosecution under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)