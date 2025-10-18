Left Menu

VCs to 7 Rajasthan universities appointed

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:26 IST
VCs to 7 Rajasthan universities appointed
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday appointing kulgurus or vice-chancellors to seven state universities.

According to an order, Dr Vimla Dunkwal was appointed the vice-chancellor of Agriculture University, Kota, Dr Virendra Singh Jetawat was appointed the VC of Agriculture University, Jodhpur, Prof Pushpendra Singh Chauhan was appointed to the post at Sri Karn Narendra Agriculture University, Jobner, and Dr Pratap Singh got the job at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur.

Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma was appointed as VC of Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, Prof Govind Sahay Shukla at Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur, and Prof Nimit Ranjan Chaudhary at Rajasthan Technical University, Kota.

Each of them was appointed to the job for three years from the date of assuming charge or until attaining the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Russia
2
Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's transgender candidate

Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's...

 India
3
Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

 India
4
Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP leader slams party

Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP lead...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025