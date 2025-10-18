Ram Rajya has to be established in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta at Deepotsav

The Kartavya Path was adorned by 1.51 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) and drones lit up the sky in a Ramayana-themed laser show on Saturday as a part of the Delhi government's Deepotsav event to mark the festival of lights.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said ''Ram Rajya'' has to be established in Delhi, as she cited various achievements of her government in the past seven months.

''We are serving the people of Delhi,'' she said, emphasising that the BJP-led Delhi government belonged to the people and has been working for them since taking over the reins.

''Ram Rajya has to be established in Delhi, where traders have no problem in doing their business, students have the facilities to pursue education, and people have healthcare facilities,'' she said.

She asserted her government will make Delhi a clean and beautiful space for its people in the coming years.

The chief minister, along with cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj, lit diyas on Kartavya Path.

''After years, the entire Delhi is devoted to Lord Rama on this occasion,'' the chief minister asserted. A cultural presentation was also held on the occasion.

As part of the drone laser show, images depicting Lord Ram, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and various themes related to the Ramayana and Diwali were displayed in the sky over the Kartavya Path.

