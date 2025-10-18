Ram Rajya has to be established in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta at Deepotsav

The Kartavya Path was adorned with 1.51 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) and drones lit up the sky in a Ramayana-themed laser show on Saturday as part of the Delhi government's Deepotsav event to mark the festival of lights.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said ''Ram Rajya'' has to be established in Delhi, citing the various achievements of her government in the last seven months.

''Under the leadership of the chief minister, a new chapter in history was written in the national capital. For the first time, Kartavya Path witnessed the grand celebration of Deepotsav, similar to the one held in Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Ram, said a statement from the Delhi CMO.

''We are serving the people of Delhi,'' Gupta said, emphasising that the BJP-led Delhi government belonged to the people and has been working for them since taking over the reins.

''Ram Rajya has to be established in Delhi, where traders have no problem in doing their business, students have the facilities to pursue education, and people have healthcare facilities,'' she said.

She asserted that her government will make Delhi a clean and beautiful space for its people in the future.

The chief minister, along with cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj, lit diyas on Kartavya Path. ''After years, the entire Delhi is devoted to Lord Rama on this occasion,'' the chief minister asserted. A cultural presentation was also held on the occasion.

As part of the drone laser show, images depicting Lord Ram, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and various themes related to the Ramayana and Diwali were displayed in the sky over the Kartavya Path.

Gupta stated, ''Deepotsav is not merely a festival of lamps but also heralds a new awakening. Delhi is writing a new story, one where faith and modernity merge beautifully.

The ''spectacular'' drone show depicting the life of Lord Ram and the illuminated lamps symbolised the city's harmonious progress, rooted in ''Sanatan'' tradition and the cultural essence of the nation, the chief minister noted in the statement.

Thousands of drones recreated the saga of the Ramayana using modern technology. ''This depiction of the ideals of Lord Ram not only stirred the devotion of spectators but also conveyed a message that India's traditions can progress in harmony with modernity'', the statement added.

Gupta emphasised that Diwali is a special festival symbolising the triumph of light over darkness, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over evil.

Noting that the event is truly special, the chief minister highlighted that until now, Deepotsav celebrations were witnessed only in Ayodhya, but for the first time, Delhi has also brought the tradition to life.

