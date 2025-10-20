Student Unrest Ignites Over Prabowo's Policies

Indonesian students took to the streets in Jakarta on Monday to voice their discontent with President Prabowo Subianto's administration, marking the completion of his first year in office. The protest comes two months after large-scale demonstrations swept the nation, with experts criticizing the government for insufficient transparency and public engagement.

Around 300 students, wearing yellow and blue jackets, assembled near the presidential palace as Prabowo conducted a cabinet meeting. The turnout was significantly smaller than the August demonstrations against government policies and legislative perks. One banner condemned Prabowo's flagship free meals initiative, accusing it of resulting in widespread food poisoning among students and pregnant women.

Maulana Sai, a 25-year-old student from Jayabaya University, called for comprehensive reforms to government policies, including the controversial meals program. Recent protests were amplified after a police vehicle fatally struck a delivery driver, intensifying challenges for Prabowo, who is striving to fulfill electoral pledges, including boosting economic growth and enhancing educational and medical facilities.

