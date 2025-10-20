Left Menu

Student Unrest Ignites Over Prabowo's Policies

Indonesian students protested in Jakarta as President Prabowo completed a year in office. A major grievance involved the controversial free meals program, which allegedly caused food poisoning. Despite pledges to improve education and healthcare, critics highlighted a lack of public participation in policy-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesian students took to the streets in Jakarta on Monday to voice their discontent with President Prabowo Subianto's administration, marking the completion of his first year in office. The protest comes two months after large-scale demonstrations swept the nation, with experts criticizing the government for insufficient transparency and public engagement.

Around 300 students, wearing yellow and blue jackets, assembled near the presidential palace as Prabowo conducted a cabinet meeting. The turnout was significantly smaller than the August demonstrations against government policies and legislative perks. One banner condemned Prabowo's flagship free meals initiative, accusing it of resulting in widespread food poisoning among students and pregnant women.

Maulana Sai, a 25-year-old student from Jayabaya University, called for comprehensive reforms to government policies, including the controversial meals program. Recent protests were amplified after a police vehicle fatally struck a delivery driver, intensifying challenges for Prabowo, who is striving to fulfill electoral pledges, including boosting economic growth and enhancing educational and medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

