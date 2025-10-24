AI's Impact on China's Monetary Policy: Stability vs. Innovation

Amid the rising integration of AI across sectors, China's monetary policy framework will continue prioritizing price stability, according to Huang Yiping, a noted adviser to the central bank and professor at Peking University. Huang's comments came during the annual Bund Summit in Shanghai.

Despite AI's potential to influence broader macroeconomic policies, Huang affirmed that the overarching framework of maintaining price stability would likely remain unchanged. However, he left open the question of whether the tools and techniques to achieve this stability should evolve alongside new technological advancements.

He pointed out that a successful AI revolution might impact prices, raising questions about the suitability of current inflation targets. Specifically, AI could potentially have deflationary effects, necessitating a reevaluation of monetary strategies, Huang noted.

