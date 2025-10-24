Left Menu

AI's Impact on China's Monetary Policy: Stability vs. Innovation

Huang Yiping, a central bank adviser and Peking University professor, affirms that China's monetary policy framework will maintain price stability even amid AI adoption across economic sectors. He prompts discussion on whether AI's deflationary effects would necessitate adaptations in achieving these goals, especially regarding inflation targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:03 IST
AI's Impact on China's Monetary Policy: Stability vs. Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Amid the rising integration of AI across sectors, China's monetary policy framework will continue prioritizing price stability, according to Huang Yiping, a noted adviser to the central bank and professor at Peking University. Huang's comments came during the annual Bund Summit in Shanghai.

Despite AI's potential to influence broader macroeconomic policies, Huang affirmed that the overarching framework of maintaining price stability would likely remain unchanged. However, he left open the question of whether the tools and techniques to achieve this stability should evolve alongside new technological advancements.

He pointed out that a successful AI revolution might impact prices, raising questions about the suitability of current inflation targets. Specifically, AI could potentially have deflationary effects, necessitating a reevaluation of monetary strategies, Huang noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India
3
'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power): PM.

'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth ...

 India
4
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025