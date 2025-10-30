Verdict Reinstated: Monsanto's PCB Legacy at Washington School

A U.S. court has revived a $185 million verdict against Bayer's Monsanto. The decision comes as the Washington state Supreme Court overturns a previous ruling that dismissed the verdict from a 2024 trial.

The trial involved claims from three teachers at Sky Valley Education Center, Monroe, who alleged chemical exposure due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

Bayer's Monsanto acquired the chemical-manufacturing giant in 2018 amid widespread lawsuits. Over 200 individuals at the school reportedly suffered from health issues linked to PCB leaks.

