Breaking Barriers: The Telugu Debate Revolution in Hyderabad's Schools

A nonprofit called Mahati is transforming the debate culture in Hyderabad's government schools by introducing Telugu language training to under-resourced students. Founded by Akhilesh Palakodeti, Mahati nurtures critical thinking through its unique curriculum, significantly boosting students' confidence and encouraging broader access to debate for non-English speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:29 IST
In Hyderabad, a transformative initiative is challenging the elitist narrative tied to competitive debating, typically dominated by English medium schools. Mahati, a student-run nonprofit founded by Akhilesh Palakodeti in 2023, is pioneering Telugu language debate training across the city's government schools.

Over two years, Mahati has reached over 1,000 students through 90 sessions, positioning itself as a beacon for inclusivity in education. By drawing on more than 50 debate topics tied to social studies and real-life issues, like climate change and education policy, the initiative empowers students to connect academia with practical challenges.

Led by Akhilesh and a core team, Mahati aims to dismantle the language barrier in public speaking, providing opportunities once inaccessible to non-English speakers. As students gain confidence, the program poses a broader question on India's educational norms and the voices left unheard when debate privileges English fluency.

