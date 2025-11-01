Punjab Leaders Rally Against Restructuring of Panjab University
The restructuring of Panjab University's governing bodies by the Centre has sparked backlash from Punjab's political leaders, who view it as a federal overreach and an undermining of regional autonomy. The move is seen as a threat to academic freedom and democratic principles by replacing elected members with central nominees.
- Country:
- India
The Centre's recent restructuring of Panjab University's governing bodies, the Senate, and Syndicate, has come under heavy criticism from Punjab's ruling AAP and opposition SAD and Congress parties.
Panjab's political leaders, including AAP's Harpal Singh Cheema and SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have labeled the move a violation of federalism and an attack on Punjab's autonomy, diminishing the state's role in university governance.
The criticism highlights concerns over academic freedom as the restructuring replaces elected members with Central nominees, which leaders argue undermines the institution's autonomy, threatens its intellectual ethos, and contradicts democratic ideals.
