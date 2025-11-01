Punjab Leaders Rally Against Restructuring of Panjab University

The Centre's recent restructuring of Panjab University's governing bodies, the Senate, and Syndicate, has come under heavy criticism from Punjab's ruling AAP and opposition SAD and Congress parties.

Panjab's political leaders, including AAP's Harpal Singh Cheema and SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have labeled the move a violation of federalism and an attack on Punjab's autonomy, diminishing the state's role in university governance.

The criticism highlights concerns over academic freedom as the restructuring replaces elected members with Central nominees, which leaders argue undermines the institution's autonomy, threatens its intellectual ethos, and contradicts democratic ideals.