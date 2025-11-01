Left Menu

Tragic Fall: A School's Silence and a Student's Death

A girl named Amaira, a Class 6 student, died after falling from her school's fourth floor. Allegedly a suicide due to a teacher's behavior, the incident saw the school's uncooperative stance during the investigation. Authorities are scrutinizing the institution's response and security measures.

Updated: 01-11-2025 22:07 IST
Amaira
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 6 student named Amaira died after falling from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School on Saturday. The police suggest it was a probable case of suicide, and investigations are underway, including reviewing CCTV footage.

Joint Parents Association spokesperson Abhishek Jain claims Amaira's death followed an upsetting incident with a teacher. However, he alleges the school management attempted to destroy evidence by cleaning the site of the incident.

Education authorities faced resistance when probing the tragedy. School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has vowed strict actions for non-cooperation. Forensic analysis is ongoing as authorities explore potential security lapses at the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

