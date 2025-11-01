Tragic Fall: A School's Silence and a Student's Death

A Class 6 student named Amaira died after falling from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School on Saturday. The police suggest it was a probable case of suicide, and investigations are underway, including reviewing CCTV footage.

Joint Parents Association spokesperson Abhishek Jain claims Amaira's death followed an upsetting incident with a teacher. However, he alleges the school management attempted to destroy evidence by cleaning the site of the incident.

Education authorities faced resistance when probing the tragedy. School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has vowed strict actions for non-cooperation. Forensic analysis is ongoing as authorities explore potential security lapses at the institution.

