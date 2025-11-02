Left Menu

Punjab CM Slams 'Dictatorial' Move on Panjab University

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Central government's decision to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies, labeling it unconstitutional. The centre's notification bypasses required legislative processes, Mann argued, pledging to legally challenge the decision to protect Punjab's rights and heritage linked to the university.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has openly criticized the Central government's recent decision to restructure the Panjab University's governing bodies, describing it as both 'unconstitutional' and 'dictatorial'. Mann vowed to challenge the decision legally, arguing that it undermines Punjab's historical connection to the university.

The Central government, through a notification dated October 28, amended the Panjab University Act, 1947, restructuring the Senate and Syndicate. Mann, in his public response, described the action as a decree akin to 'Nader Shahi farman', insisting that such amendments require legislative approval either through the Vidhan Sabha or Parliament.

Mann reiterated past conflicts with the BJP regarding control over the Chandigarh-based university, referencing the rejection of Haryana's earlier proposal to affiliate specific colleges with Panjab University. He emphasized the university's legacy as a symbol of Punjab's heritage and vowed to protect it through all necessary legal channels.

