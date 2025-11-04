Indian Universities Shine in QS Asia Rankings

In a remarkable achievement for India's educational sector, five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), alongside the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and Delhi University, have secured their spots in Asia's top 100 universities, according to the QS University Rankings released on Tuesday.

Top-tier Indian institutions like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur, and IIT-Kharagpur are among the names listed in the top 100 Asian universities. Overall, seven Indian institutions rank within the top 100 in the QS World University Asia rankings, demonstrating significant improvement as 36 institutions ascended in this year's rankings.

This climbing trend in rankings is attributed to the notable transformation within India's higher education landscape over the past five years following the implementation of the National Education Policy. Jessica Turner, CEO of Quacquarelli Symonds, highlighted the country's evolving research ecosystems and international partnerships, positioning India as a global knowledge leader.