Punjab Government Challenges Restructuring of Panjab University

The Punjab government is preparing to challenge the Centre's decision to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann stated the move, which involves the dissolution of PU's Senate and Syndicate, is unconstitutional. A panel of eminent lawyers will be formed to take on this legal battle.

Political leaders from the AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal have voiced their opposition to the Centre's October 28 notification, which alters the 1947 Panjab University Act, reducing the Senate's size and eliminating elections for its executive body.

