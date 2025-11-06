Left Menu

Tragic Death at Sainik School: Bullying Allegations Unveiled

The death of a 12-year-old student at Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh has sparked allegations of severe bullying. Sister Tadu Lunia claims senior students' harassment led to his suicide. Eight students are detained as investigations continue. The family seeks justice and public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New allegations have brought fresh scrutiny to the tragic death of a 12-year-old student at Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district. The young boy's sister, Tadu Lunia, who is also Miss Arunachal 2024, has accused senior students of severely bullying him, suggesting this torment might have driven him to suicide.

The victim was found on the school premises in Niglok on November 1. Lunia revealed that while the family was initially told the boy took his own life, conversations with his dormitory mates uncovered a harrowing ordeal. The alleged bullying occurred on the night of October 31, involving a group of older students, with claims of physical and mental abuse throughout the night.

In a concerning development, eight students have been detained and presented to the Juvenile Justice Board. As the investigation progresses, authorities are committed to uncovering the full circumstances and ensuring justice prevails. Public support is being rallied by the grieving family, determined to prevent further tragedies.

