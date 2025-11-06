Tragic Death at Sainik School: Bullying Allegations Unveiled

New allegations have brought fresh scrutiny to the tragic death of a 12-year-old student at Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district. The young boy's sister, Tadu Lunia, who is also Miss Arunachal 2024, has accused senior students of severely bullying him, suggesting this torment might have driven him to suicide.

The victim was found on the school premises in Niglok on November 1. Lunia revealed that while the family was initially told the boy took his own life, conversations with his dormitory mates uncovered a harrowing ordeal. The alleged bullying occurred on the night of October 31, involving a group of older students, with claims of physical and mental abuse throughout the night.

In a concerning development, eight students have been detained and presented to the Juvenile Justice Board. As the investigation progresses, authorities are committed to uncovering the full circumstances and ensuring justice prevails. Public support is being rallied by the grieving family, determined to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)