Left Menu

KIIT-DU Secures Top Position in Odisha in QS Asia University Rankings 2026

The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 have positioned KIIT-DU as the highest-ranked institution in Odisha. Nationally, it secured the 294th rank in Asia. Despite being a young university, KIIT has performed well in global rankings, reflecting its commitment to excellence in higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:34 IST
KIIT-DU Secures Top Position in Odisha in QS Asia University Rankings 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The QS Asia University Rankings for 2026 have been announced, crowning KIIT-DU as the top-ranked institution in Odisha among both public and private universities. On a national scale, KIIT proudly sits at the 294th rank in Asia, ranking it amongst globally acclaimed institutions.

In Eastern India, KIIT continues its reign as the top university. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, expressed his joy over this accomplishment, asserting that the rankings are a testament to KIIT's pursuit of academic excellence.

The achievement also highlights the university's impressive 501 cohort position in the Times Higher Education Rankings. Compared to other Indian universities, KIIT was recognized as the 5th best. Dr. Samanta attributed the success to the collective efforts of KIIT's faculty, staff, and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daily Wagers Demand Fair Treatment in March to CM's Residence

Daily Wagers Demand Fair Treatment in March to CM's Residence

 India
2
DoorDash's Bold Investment Strategy Raises Investor Concerns

DoorDash's Bold Investment Strategy Raises Investor Concerns

 Global
3
Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Spurs Confidence in NDA

Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Spurs Confidence in NDA

 India
4
Galgotias University Ascends in QS World University Rankings

Galgotias University Ascends in QS World University Rankings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025