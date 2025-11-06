KIIT-DU Secures Top Position in Odisha in QS Asia University Rankings 2026

The QS Asia University Rankings for 2026 have been announced, crowning KIIT-DU as the top-ranked institution in Odisha among both public and private universities. On a national scale, KIIT proudly sits at the 294th rank in Asia, ranking it amongst globally acclaimed institutions.

In Eastern India, KIIT continues its reign as the top university. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, expressed his joy over this accomplishment, asserting that the rankings are a testament to KIIT's pursuit of academic excellence.

The achievement also highlights the university's impressive 501 cohort position in the Times Higher Education Rankings. Compared to other Indian universities, KIIT was recognized as the 5th best. Dr. Samanta attributed the success to the collective efforts of KIIT's faculty, staff, and students.

