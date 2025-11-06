Left Menu

Galgotias University Ascends in QS World University Rankings

Galgotias University has achieved significant positions in the QS World University Rankings 2026, emphasizing its growing academic reputation. Recognition in the Asia 2026 rankings and a QS award for global engagement highlights its educational excellence and international collaboration efforts. Central to its success is the G-SCALE model, promoting research-driven learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:34 IST
Galgotias University has achieved significant recognition in global higher education, securing prominent positions in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Ranked 15th among India's top private universities and 43rd overall in India, the institution underscores its reputation for academic excellence and innovative research.

In the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, Galgotias climbed to 116th in Southern Asia and 454th across Asia, marking it as a fast-rising university in the region. It has also received the QS Recognition Award for Global Engagement – Performance Improvement, honoring its efforts to enhance global partnerships and cross-border educational opportunities.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, highlighted the university's evolution into a globally connected, research-led institution. The G-SCALE (Galgotias Student-Centric Active Learning Ecosystem) model, focusing on experiential learning, contributes significantly to this transformation, making Galgotias a dynamic hub for future-ready education.

