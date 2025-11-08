West Bengal Unveils Assistant Teacher Selection Results: New Path for Aspirants

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) for assistant teachers in classes 11-12, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants amid previous job invalidations by a Supreme Court order.

The results, accessible on the WBSSC portal, open opportunities to fill approximately 13,000 teaching positions within state-run and state-aided schools. Bratya Basu, the Education Minister, expressed satisfaction with the transparent examination process, crediting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making new recruitment a possibility.

Candidates who passed will proceed to an interview stage assessing essential teaching skills. A comprehensive merit list will be compiled based on test and interview scores, followed by document verification before final appointments. Over 2.29 lakh candidates sat for the exam, but the impact on the 26,000 teachers affected by the April 1 court verdict remains to be seen.