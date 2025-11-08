Raj Bhavan to host community marriage to mark Guv Bose's completion of third year in office

To mark the completion of Governor C V Ananda Bose's third year in office and the beginning of his fourth year, the West Bengal Raj Bhavan has decided to organise a community marriage ceremony for 100 persons on November 23, an official said on Saturday.

Bose was on November 23, 2022 sworn in as the Governor of West Bengal.

''On the occasion of the completion of the Governor's third year in office and commencement of the fourth year on November 23, several constructive and benevolent activities are being contemplated that would be beneficial to the common people,'' a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Applications have been invited from needy families to participate in the event, which aims to promote social welfare and community bonding. The last date for submission of applications is November 16, officials at Raj Bhavan said.

''One of the most enduring and benevolent activities that has been undertaken is to conduct a community marriage ceremony in Raj Bhavan on November 23 for one hundred persons,'' it mentioned.

Parents of prospective couples, except those covered under the Special Marriage Act, may submit applications in the prescribed format, the statement said, adding that the Governor's Secretariat will facilitate the registration of marriages where necessary.

''The Raj Bhavan will bear all ceremonial expenses and provide token gifts to the couples. Each bridal pair may be accompanied by up to 10 guests from each side,'' an official note said.

Applications, marked ''Community Marriage 2025, Raj Bhavan, Kolkata'', can be sent via email, post, or hand delivery to the Deputy Secretary, Governor's Secretariat, Raj Bhavan. Emails may be addressed to peaceroomrajbhavan@gmail.com, generalcellgs@gmail.com, or specialcellgs@gmail.com, and for more details, applicants may contact the Raj Bhavan on 033-2200 1641.

Officials said the initiative is part of a series of benevolent and constructive activities planned by the Governor's office to mark the anniversary.

