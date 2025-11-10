Left Menu

India's Building Sector Rejoices as NGT Endorses Science-Backed Regulation

The National Green Tribunal has declined to impose a total ban on asbestos-cement roofing sheets in Indian educational institutions, citing a lack of scientific evidence on health risks under normal conditions. The decision emphasizes scientific regulation and ongoing evaluation over unsubstantiated prohibitions, supporting affordable infrastructure development.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has opted against a blanket ban on asbestos-cement roofing sheets in schools and educational institutions across India. This decision, driven by a comprehensive report from an Expert Committee, highlights a lack of conclusive evidence linking the material to health risks during normal use.

Despite concerns, experts confirmed that asbestos fibers in these sheets are encapsulated within a stable matrix, posing minimal risk under controlled conditions. The Tribunal emphasized the importance of scientific data and adherence to safety standards, cautioning against unscientific bans that could undermine cost-effective infrastructure development.

The ruling has been welcomed by industry players as an endorsement of responsible manufacturing and regulation, ensuring durable, affordable housing, especially in rural areas. It underscores the ongoing need for evidence-based oversight and detailed guidelines for handling asbestos materials safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

