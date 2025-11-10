Left Menu

Prestige Under Pressure: Placement Drops at IITs

The Congress criticized the Modi government due to declining placement rates and salaries for BTech graduates at IITs. Reports indicate a drop from over 90% to about 80% in placements, with significant salary reductions. Congress highlights issues of unemployment and wage stagnation affecting even top institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:50 IST
Prestige Under Pressure: Placement Drops at IITs
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has launched a critique against the Modi administration, spotlighting a concerning decline in job placements for BTech graduates from the nation's leading IITs. This decline, they assert, is symptomatic of widespread unemployment and stagnant wages gripping the country.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, shared a report on social media platform X, revealing that placement percentages at IITs fell sharply from over 90% to roughly 80% between 2021-22 and 2023-24. Alongside, average annual salaries decreased slightly, indicating a broader economic issue.

Ramesh further emphasized new data, reportedly withheld by the Modi government, showcasing a descent in both placement rates and salary packages for final-year BTech students. The tabulated decline spanned across the oldest seven IITs and the newer eight, highlighting systemic challenges within India's educational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

 India
2
Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

 India
3
Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

 Germany
4
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025