Prestige Under Pressure: Placement Drops at IITs

The Congress has launched a critique against the Modi administration, spotlighting a concerning decline in job placements for BTech graduates from the nation's leading IITs. This decline, they assert, is symptomatic of widespread unemployment and stagnant wages gripping the country.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, shared a report on social media platform X, revealing that placement percentages at IITs fell sharply from over 90% to roughly 80% between 2021-22 and 2023-24. Alongside, average annual salaries decreased slightly, indicating a broader economic issue.

Ramesh further emphasized new data, reportedly withheld by the Modi government, showcasing a descent in both placement rates and salary packages for final-year BTech students. The tabulated decline spanned across the oldest seven IITs and the newer eight, highlighting systemic challenges within India's educational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)