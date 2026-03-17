Cuba's Power Struggle Amid U.S. Oil Blockade
Cuba's electric grid collapsed, leaving millions without power amidst a U.S. oil blockade. The blockade has severely disabled the island's generation system, affecting power supply. Cuba is attempting talks with the U.S. to alleviate the crisis while struggling with minimal oil imports from traditional allies like Venezuela.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:38 IST
Cuba's national electric grid failure left around 10 million citizens without power, as the island grapples with an intensified U.S. oil blockade.
The collapse of the power grid is the latest in a string of outages and has triggered rare protests in the communist state against the mounting instability.
As Cuba's talks with the U.S. continue, the island struggles with limited fuel imports, receiving only two minor oil shipments this year, while Venezuela halted oil supplies entirely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Adopts Four-Day Workweek in Response to Fuel Crisis
Imports increase 24.11 pc to USD 63.71 billion in February: Govt data.
Symbolic Reopening: US Flag Raised Over Embassy in Venezuela
US Shifts Stance: From Pressuring India to Encouraging Russian Oil Imports
Flag Raising Marks New Chapter in US-Venezuela Relations