IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

Professor Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT-Kharagpur, stood out as the sole academic head from an Indian institute attending the prestigious Falling Walls Science Summit 2025 in Berlin last week, according to officials.

The summit gathered Nobel laureates, innovators, and global policymakers to deliberate on transformative ideas shaping the future of science and technology. Representing both IIT-Kharagpur and India, Chakraborty underscored the institute's advanced research and innovation capabilities, highlighting its role as a key player in interdisciplinary science and sustainable technology.

Chakraborty expressed his honor at participating in this global event, emphasizing IIT-Kharagpur's mission to foster collaboration and innovation. By positioning the institute as a beacon of science, technology, and societal transformation, he aims to boost its international partnerships and drive future educational advancements.

